Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Skyworks Solutions' Report

April 16, 2025 — 12:38 pm EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

With a market cap of $9.1 billion, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States and internationally. Founded in 1962, the Irvine, California-based company is expected to announce its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect SWKS’ EPS to decline 31.3% to $0.92 per share from $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed the consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In the recent quarter, it reported an EPS of $1.31 and failed to surpass the consensus estimate by 1.5%.

For the current year, analysts expect SWKS to report an EPS of $3.70, down 30.6% from $3.70 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, looking forward to 2026, its EPS is expected to decrease 22.2% annually to $2.88.

Over the past year, SWKS shares have declined 42.7%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX6.6% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLKmarginal fall over the same time frame.

Skyworks Solutions' stock rose marginally after its Q1 earnings release on Feb. 5. The company reported $1.07 billion in revenue, meeting analyst expectations but marking an 11.1% decline from the prior year. For the current quarter, SWKS projects revenue between $935 million and $965 million, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 at the midpoint.

Moreover, analysts remain skeptical about SWKS stock’s future prospects, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, opinions include one “Strong Buy,” 21 "Holds," one “Moderate Sell,” and two "Strong Sells." SWKS’ mean price of $75.23 implies a premium of 31.1% from its prevailing price level.

