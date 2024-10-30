Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Salesforce's Report

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), headquartered in San Francisco, California, specializes in Customer Relationship Management technology designed to strengthen connections between companies and their customers. Valued at $285.7 billion by market cap, Salesforce creates CRM software and applications that support sales, customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and app development. The cloud-based software company is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CRM to report a profit of $1.77 per share on a diluted basis, up 9.3% from $1.62 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarterly reports. During the previous quarter, CRM reported an EPS of $1.92, which beat the consensus estimate by 11%.

For the full year 2025, analysts expect CRM to report EPS of $7.55, up 24.6% from $6.06 in fiscal 2024.

CRM stock has soared 52.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 41.7% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 44.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 2, CRM closed up more than 3% to lead gainers in the Dow Jones Industrials after Northland Securities upgraded the stock to “Outperform” from “Market Perform” with a price target of $400.

On August 28, CRM announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025, and its shares dropped 2% and remained in red for the week after that. Salesforce posted revenues of $9.3 billion, marking an 8.4% year-over-year increase and aligning with analysts' expectations.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CRM stock is extremely bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 30 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy” rating, nine give a “Hold” rating, and one recommends a “Strong Sell.”

The average analyst price target for CRM is $313.49, indicating a potential upside of 4.9% from the current levels.

