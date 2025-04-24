Earnings Preview: What To Expect From PTC's Report

With a market cap of $17.8 billion , PTC Inc. ( PTC ) is a global provider of software solutions that empower manufacturing companies to design, operate, and manage products across its lifecycle. Its comprehensive portfolio includes industry-leading tools such as Creo for 3D CAD, Windchill for product lifecycle management, and ThingWorx for Industrial IoT, along with SaaS platforms like Onshape and Arena.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 30. Ahead of this event, analysts expect PTC to report a profit of $1.06 per share , a 3.6% decline from $1.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, it has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the industrial software company to report EPS of $4.39, a growth of 19.6% from $3.67 in fiscal 2024 . In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 22.8% year-over-year to $5.39 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of PTC have decreased 18.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 6% rise and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) marginal gain over the same period.

Despite PTC beating Q1 2025 expectations with adjusted EPS of $1.10 and revenue of $565.1 million on Feb. 5, its stock dropped 9.6% the next day due to a downward revision in full-year guidance . The company lowered its revenue outlook from $2.5 billion - $2.6 billion to $2.4 billion - $2.5 billion and trimmed its adjusted EPS guidance from $5.60 - $6.30 to $5.30–$6.

Analysts' consensus view on PTC stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend a "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and five "Holds." As of writing, PTC is trading below the average analyst price target of $193.33.

