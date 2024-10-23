Earnings Preview: What to Expect From PPL Corporation's Report

PPL Corporation ( PPL ), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a utility holding company delivering electricity and natural gas services to millions of customers across the United States. Its market cap currently stands at $24.1 billion . The company is set to release its Q3 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, Nov. 1.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PPL to report a profit of $0.42 per share , down 2.3% from $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The company surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Its adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 22.6%. PPL's earnings beat was driven by strong operational performance and cost management.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect PPL to report EPS of $1.72, up 7.5% from $1.60 in fiscal 2023 .

PPL stock is up 20.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 22.7% gains and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLU ) 28.4% gain over the same time frame.

PPL stock closed up over 1% after reporting its Q2 earnings results on Aug. 2. The company posted revenue of $1.88 billion, marking an increase of 3.2% year over year. This growth was supported by a significant 19.1% reduction in energy purchase expenses, contributing to a decline in total operating costs and a 4% expansion in operating margin to 20.7%.

The company highlighted progress in achieving operational efficiencies, maintaining its targeted annual savings goals, and emphasizing infrastructure investments totaling $14.3 billion through 2027.

The consensus opinion on PPL stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of 14 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four indicate a “Hold.”

PPL’s average analyst price target is $34, suggesting a potential upside of 4% from the current levels.

