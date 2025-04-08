Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Northrop Grumman’s Report

Valued at a market cap of $69.7 billion, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is a global aerospace and defense technology company. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, the company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. NOC is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 22.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect NOC to report adjusted earnings of $6.33 per share, up marginally from $6.32 per share in the previous year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. In Q4 2024, the company exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 1.9%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to report adjusted EPS of $28.03, a 7.5% increase from $26.08 in fiscal 2024.

NOC stock has surged 5.9% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 2.7% drop and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLI) 6.6% decline over the period.

Shares of NOC recovered marginally on Jan. 30 after its Q4 2024 results. The hike was supported by an adjusted EPS of $6.39 that beat estimates and marked a strong recovery from the prior year’s loss. However, the company fell short of revenue expectations, with total sales coming in at $10.7 billion. Investor sentiment was further lifted by the company’s positive 2025 outlook, where sales are anticipated to be in the range of $42 billion to $42.5 billion, and the free cash flow is expected to range between $2.9 billion and $3.3 billion.

Analysts' consensus rating on NOC stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 10 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," seven "Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $551.43 suggests a 14.5% upside potential from current price levels.

