Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Medtronic’s Report

With a market cap of $107.8 billion, Medtronic plc (MDT) develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients. The Galway, Ireland-based company operates through Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit segments.

The company is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Medtronic to post adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, reflecting a growth of 8.2% from $1.46 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast MDT to report an adjusted EPS of $5.46, marking an increase of 5% from $5.20 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 6.8% year-over-year to $5.83 per share.

MDT stock has gained nearly 5.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.4% rise. However, the stock has outpaced the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) marginal decline during the same period.

Shares of MDT fell 7.3% following the release of its mixed Q3 2025 results on Feb. 18. The company reported revenue of $8.3 billion, up 2.5% from the prior-year quarter, with the Diabetes segment growing 8.4% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.39, rising 6.9% from the year-ago quarter and surpassing the analysts’ estimates by 2.2%. Additionally, for fiscal 2025, Medtronic expects adjusted EPS to range between $5.44 and $5.50.

Analysts' consensus view on MDT is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, 11 suggest a "Strong Buy," one recommends a "Moderate Buy,” 14 give a “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $95.30 represents a 13.4% premium to current price levels.

