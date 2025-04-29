Stocks

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Medtronic’s Report

April 29, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

With a market cap of $107.8 billion, Medtronic plc (MDT) develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients. The Galway, Ireland-based company operates through Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit segments.

The company is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Medtronic to post adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, reflecting a growth of 8.2% from $1.46 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. 

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast MDT to report an adjusted EPS of $5.46, marking an increase of 5% from $5.20 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 6.8% year-over-year to $5.83 per share.

www.barchart.com

MDT stock has gained nearly 5.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX8.4% rise. However, the stock has outpaced the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLVmarginal decline during the same period.

www.barchart.com

Shares of MDT fell 7.3% following the release of its mixed Q3 2025 results on Feb. 18. The company reported revenue of $8.3 billion, up 2.5% from the prior-year quarter, with the Diabetes segment growing 8.4% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.39, rising 6.9% from the year-ago quarter and surpassing the analysts’ estimates by 2.2%. Additionally, for fiscal 2025, Medtronic expects adjusted EPS to range between $5.44 and $5.50. 

Analysts' consensus view on MDT is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, 11 suggest a "Strong Buy," one recommends a "Moderate Buy,” 14 give a “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $95.30 represents a 13.4% premium to current price levels. 

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLV
MDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.