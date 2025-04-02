Stocks

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Lamb Weston Holdings' Report

April 02, 2025

Eagle, Idaho-based Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products. Valued at $7.6 billion by market cap, the company offers fries, oven roasted potatoes, puffs, chips, slices, and prepared potato products. The french fry giant is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 3.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LW to report a profit of $0.87 per share on a diluted basis, down 27.5% from $1.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while beating or matching the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect LW to report EPS of $3.09, down 39.2% from $5.08 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 15.9% year over year to $3.58 in fiscal 2026. 

LW stock has considerably underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX7.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 49.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP8% gains over the same time frame.

On Dec. 19, 2024, LW shares closed down more than 20% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS declined 54.5% year over year to $0.66. The company’s revenue stood at $1.6 billion, down 7.6% year over year. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LW stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 11 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and seven give a “Hold.” LW’s average analyst price target is $65.73, indicating a potential upside of 23.3% from the current levels.

