Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Invesco's Report

Invesco Ltd. ( IVZ ), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is an independent investment manager with a market cap of $7.9 billion . The firm offers a diverse array of active, passive, and alternative investment products and services and operates in over 20 countries. The leading investment management firm is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2024 before the market opens on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect IVZ to report a profit of $0.43 per share on a diluted basis, up 22.9% from $0.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while surpassing on two other occasions.

Its EPS of $0.43 surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.5% in the recent quarter, driven by a decrease in adjusted expenses and an increase in assets under management due to positive inflows.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect IVZ to report EPS of $1.65, up 9.3% from $1.51 in fiscal 2023 .

IVZ stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500’s ( $SPX ) 19.7% gains on a YTD basis, with its shares down 3.3% during this period. The stock has also struggled to keep up with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 19.9% returns over the same time frame.

Despite its underwhelming market performance this year, the stock rose 1.9% on Jul. 29, following its Q2 earnings release , as its bottom line surpassed the market expectations while its revenue met the analysts’ projections.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on IVZ stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Strong Buy” rating, 14 have a “Hold,” and the remaining analyst suggests a “Strong Sell.” The average analyst price target for IVZ is $17.32, indicating a marginal potential upside from the current levels.

