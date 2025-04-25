Stocks

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From IDEXX Laboratories' Report

April 25, 2025 — 11:47 am EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Westbrook, Maine-based IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the companion animal veterinary, livestock, poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. Valued at $34.6 billion by market cap, the company also operates an international network of veterinary reference laboratories. The global leader in pet healthcare innovation is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, May 1. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect IDXX to report a profit of $2.92 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.9% from $2.81 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect IDXX to report EPS of $11.96, up 12.1% from $10.67 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 13% year over year to $13.52 in fiscal 2026. 

IDXX stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX8.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 10.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV2.5% dip over the same time frame.

On Feb. 3, IDXX shares closed up more than 11% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $2.62 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.40. The company’s revenue was $954.3 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $936.8 million. IDXX expects full-year EPS to be $11.74 to $12.24, and expects revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on IDXX stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 11 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” IDXX’s average analyst price target is $510.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.9% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

