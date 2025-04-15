Earnings Preview: What to Expect from Hubbell’s Report

Valued at a market cap of $19 billion, Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) is a global manufacturer of electrical products and utility solutions for a range of customer and end-market applications. Headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, the company operates through Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments.

The industrial major is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of this event, analysts expect HUBB to post adjusted earnings of $3.74 per share, reflecting a growth of 3.9% from $3.60 per share reported in the same quarter last year. In addition, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Meanwhile, for fiscal 2025, analysts expect Hubbell to report an adjusted EPS of $17.55, marking an increase of 5.9% from $16.57 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its earnings are expected to further grow 7.5% year-over-year to $18.87 per share in fiscal 2026.

Shares of HUBB have plunged 12.8% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 5.5% gain and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 3.3% returns during the same time frame.

Shares of Hubbell fell 1.9% after the release of its mixed Q4 2024 results on Feb. 4. The company reported net sales of $1.3 billion, down 1% year-over-year, missing analyst estimates. While its organic sales declined 3%, acquisitions contributed a 3% lift, partially offsetting the overall weakness. However, adjusted EPS came in strong at $4.10, up 11.1% year-over-year and comfortably surpassing the projected estimate of $4.02.

Additionally, HUBB maintains a positive outlook for 2025, forecasting 4% to 5% growth in both total and organic sales, and projecting adjusted EPS in the range of $17.35 to $17.85, up from $16.57 reported in fiscal 2024.

Furthermore, analysts' consensus view on HUBB is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 11 analysts covering the stock, four suggest a "Strong Buy" while eight recommend a "Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $439.44 represents a 25.4% premium to current price levels.

