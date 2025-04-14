Earnings Preview: What to Expect From HCA Healthcare's Report

With a market cap of $82.01 billion, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. Founded in 1968, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company operates general and acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, emergency services, and outpatient services. The company is slated to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings for FY2025 on Friday, Apr. 25, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HCA to report a profit of $5.77 per share on a diluted basis, up 7.7% from $5.36 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarterly reports, which is impressive.

Its EPS of $6.22 in the previous quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.2%, driven by higher admissions, emergency room visits, inpatient surgeries, and revenue per equivalent admission.

For the current year, analysts expect HCA to report EPS of $24.98, representing a 13.8% rise from $21.96 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to improve by 12.2% year over year to $28.03 in fiscal 2026.

HCA shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks, surging 1.9% compared to the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 3.2% gain. However, the stock has outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 2.9% fall during the same period.

HCA stock declined 3.8% following its Q4 earnings release on Jan. 24. HCA announced a 5.7% increase in its revenues, which amounted to $18.3 billion. However, the company’s net income decreased 10.5% year-over-year to $1.4 billion, majorly caused by an unfavorable impact from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HCA stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold,” and the remaining analyst advocates a “Strong Sell.”

HCA's average analyst price target is $383.05, indicating a potential upside of 14.9% from the current levels.

