Stocks

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Essex Property Trust’s Report

April 15, 2025 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

San Mateo, California-based Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. With a market cap of $16.9 billion, the company has ownership interests in 256 apartment communities comprising over 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development. The fully integrated REIT is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 29. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ESS to report an FFO of $3.92 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.4% from $3.83 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the full year, analysts expect ESS to report FFO of $15.98 per share, up 2.4% from $15.60 in fiscal 2024. Its FFO is expected to rise 3.1% year over year to $16.48 per share in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

ESS stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX5.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 14% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE6.8% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

ESS has a strong presence in the West Coast market, benefiting from job creation and income growth in the technology industry. The company is focused on driving margin expansion and operational efficiency through technology and scale, positioning it for continued growth.

On Feb. 4, ESS reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed up more than 3% in the following trading session. Its core FFO of $3.92 per share surpassed Wall Street estimates of $3.90 per share. The company’s revenue was $454.5 million, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $453.1 million. The company expects full-year core FFO in the range of $15.56 to $16.06 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ESS stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 17 give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” ESS’ average analyst price target is $310.64, indicating a potential upside of 13.9% from the current levels. 

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESS
XLRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.