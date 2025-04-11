Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Eastman Chemical’s Report

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is a global specialty materials company headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee. Founded in 1920 and valued at a market cap of $9.4 billion, Eastman operates in more than 100 countries and leverages world-class technology platforms and deep customer engagement to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions across diverse industries. The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings results on Thursday, Apr. 24.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect EMN maker to report a profit of $1.89 per share, up 17.4% from $1.61 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports.

In the most recent quarter, the company posted an EPS of $1.87, exceeding the consensus estimate by 18.4%, thanks to improved pricing initiatives, cost optimization efforts, and stronger-than-expected performance in key segments such as Advanced Materials and Additives & Functional Products.

Analysts expect EMN to report EPS of $8.41 this year, up 6.6% from $7.89 in fiscal 2024. Looking forward to fiscal 2026, EPS is expected to grow 10.2% year-over-year to $9.27.

Over the past year, EMN shares have declined 24.5%, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 2.1% rise and the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 14.7% dip over the same time frame.

​On Apr. 9, Eastman Chemical shares surged more than 12%, marking a strong rebound after a four-day losing streak. The rally aligned with a broader upswing in the U.S. markets, reflecting renewed investor enthusiasm. This upward momentum was further supported by the company’s recent announcement that its latest aviation lubricant, Eastman™ Turbo Oil 2330 (ETO 2330), received MIL-PRF-7808 Grade 3 approval from the U.S. Air Force, the first new product to meet this military specification since 1983.

Analysts' consensus rating on Eastman Chemical stock is reasonably upbeat, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," and five "Holds." The average analyst price target for EMN is $111.47, suggesting a potential upside of 46.6% from current price levels.

