Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Dominion Energy's Report

April 22, 2025 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

With a market cap of $45.3 billion, Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy segments. 

The company is set to report its Q1 earnings on Thursday, May 1, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect D to report an EPS of $0.75 per share, up 36.4% from $0.55 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while only missing on another occasion. Its EPS of $0.58 in the recent quarter surpassed the analysts’ expectations by 7.4%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect D to report an EPS of $3.38, up 22% from $2.77 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its EPS is expected to grow 6.5% year-over-year to $3.60.

Over the past year, D shares have surged 4.5%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX3.8% returns but underperforming the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU16.1% rally over the same time frame.

D shares surged marginally following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 12. The company reported an operating revenue of $3.4 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations. However, its operating earnings increased 93.8% from the previous year’s quarter to $504 million. D expects its EPS for the current year to be in the range of $3.28 to $3.52 and its operating earnings per share to grow between 5% and 7% through 2029.

Analysts remain skeptical about D’s future prospects, with an overall “Hold” rating. Out of the 18 analysts covering the stock, three recommend a “Strong Buy,” 14 suggest a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $59.50 indicates a 14.3% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

