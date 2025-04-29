Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Deere & Company’s Report

Deere & Company (DE), commonly known as John Deere, is a leading American manufacturer of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, as well as diesel engines and drivetrains used in heavy equipment. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere, the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and operates globally.​ Its market value currently stands at $116.7 billion.

The heavy industrial titan is all set to release its fiscal Q2 2025 earnings results on Thursday, May 15. Ahead of this event, analysts project DE to report a profit of $5.68 per share, falling 33.4% from $8.53 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, the company holds a solid record of surpassing Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in all of the last four quarterly reports.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast DE to report EPS of $18.91 per share, down 26.2% from 25.62 per share in fiscal 2024. However, EPS is expected to rise 12.2% year-over-year to $21.22 in fiscal 2026.

Deere & Company has risen 17% over the past 52 weeks, outshining both the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.4% gain and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLI) 5.5% return over the same time frame.

On April 2, shares of Deere & Company dipped over 1% after Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) analysts issued a cautious note highlighting growing risks to the company’s second-half performance. According to the report, Deere’s outlook is becoming increasingly uncertain due to volatile U.S. trade policy, particularly concerns surrounding the potential imposition of counter-tariffs on American exports to Europe.

Nevertheless, analysts' consensus view on DE stock is reasonably optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, 10 suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," and nine recommend a "Hold."

DE’s mean target price of $494.40 indicates an upswing potential of 7.4% from the current market prices.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.