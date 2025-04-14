Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Charter Communications' Report

With a market cap of $47.5 billion, Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, the company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services, a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile.

The telecom firm is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Friday, Apr. 25, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CHTR to report a profit of $8.63 per share, up 14.3% from a profit of $7.55 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing in only one quarter. In the previous quarter, it reported EPS of $10.10, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.9%, driven by solid growth in its total mobile lines.

For the current year 2025, analysts expect CHTR to report EPS of $38.01, up 8.7% from $34.97 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, analysts expect its earnings to surge 10.2% year-over-year to $41.87 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, CHTR shares have surged 25.5%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.2% rally and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLC) 10.4% return over the same time frame.

CHTR shares surged 2.6% following its Q4 earnings release on Jan. 31. The company posted a 16% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $13.9 billion, fueled by strong gains in residential mobile service revenue (up 37.4%), advertising sales (up 26.4%), and other revenue streams (up 14.6%), alongside slight growth in residential Internet revenue. While it lost more than 177,000 total Internet subscribers during the quarter, it added 529,000 new mobile lines, reflecting continued strength in its wireless segment.

Moreover, analysts remain moderately optimistic about CHTR stock’s future prospects, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 10 "Strong Buys," nine "Holds,” and five "Strong Sells." CHTR's mean price of $411.55 implies a premium of 23.1% from its prevailing price level.

