Earnings Preview: What To Expect From C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Report

Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ) provides freight transportation and related logistics and supply chain services in the U.S. and internationally. With a market cap of $10.7 billion , the company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments.

The logistics major is set to unveil its first-quarter results after the markets close on Wednesday, Apr. 30. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CHRW to report an adjusted EPS of $1.02 , marking a staggering 18.6% increase from $0.86 reported in the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, the company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, CHRW’s earnings are expected to come in at $4.72 per share, up 4.7% from $4.51 per share reported in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to surge 16.7% year-over-year to $5.51 per share.

CHRW stock prices have soared 29.7% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 8.2% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 5.7% returns during the same time frame.

However, C.H. Robinson’s stock prices plunged 6.9% in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Jan. 29. The company’s transportation revenues have continued to remain under pressure, decreasing by 1.5% year-over-year to $3.9 billion, this led to its overall topline declining by $37.2 million to approximately $4.2 billion. This figure failed to meet the Street’s expectations by more than 6%, which unsettled investor confidence.

On a positive note, the company focused on disciplined cost management and quality of volume, leading to an improvement in margins. Its adjusted net income for the quarter soared 148.9% year-over-year to $148.1 million, and its adjusted EPS of $1.21 surpassed the consensus estimates by more than 8%.

The consensus view on CHRW is cautiously optimistic, with a “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 12 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” 10 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.” Its mean price target of $111.83 suggests a 21.5% upside potential from current price levels.

