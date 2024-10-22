Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Broadridge Financial Solutions' Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), headquartered in Lake Success, New York, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. Valued at $25.9 billion by market cap, the company offers a broad range of solutions that help clients serve their retail and institutional customers across the entire investment lifecycle, including pre-trade, trade, and post-trade processing. The global Fintech leader is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BR to report a profit of $1 per share on a diluted basis, down 8.3% from $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently beat or matched Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect BR to report EPS of $8.51, up 10.1% from $7.73 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.1% year over year to $9.37 in fiscal 2026.

BR stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 38.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 26.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 41.5% gains over the same time frame.

On Aug. 6, BR shares closed up more than 4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.50 topped Wall Street expectations of $3.48. The company’s revenue was $1.9 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $2 billion. It expects full-year adjusted EPS growth of 8% to 12%.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BR stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of seven analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” BR’s average analyst price target is $221.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.4% from the current levels.

