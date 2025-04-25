Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Aflac's Report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL), headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. Valued at $59.2 billion by market cap, the company’s products include accident and disability, cancer expense, short-term disability, sickness and hospital indemnity, hospital intensive care, and fixed-benefit dental plans. The largest provider of supplemental insurance is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AFL to report a profit of $1.68 per share on a diluted basis, up 1.2% from $1.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect AFL to report EPS of $6.84, down 5.1% from $7.21 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 5.9% year over year to $7.24 in fiscal 2026.

AFL stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 8.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 29.5% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 17.3% gains over the same time frame.

Aflac’s strong performance in Japan, driven by the Tsumitasu product, contributed to its outperformance.

On Feb. 5, AFL reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down by 3.9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.56 missed Wall Street expectations of $1.62. The company’s revenue stood at $5.4 billion, up 43.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AFL stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 10 give a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” While AFL currently trades above its mean price target of $104.50, the Street-high price target of $124 suggests a upside potential of 13.6%.

