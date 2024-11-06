Earnings Preview For Vericel

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vericel to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Vericel bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.21% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Vericel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.11 0.17 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.08 0.26 -0.08 Price Change % 0.0% 2.0% -2.0% -8.0%

Tracking Vericel's Stock Performance

Shares of Vericel were trading at $44.75 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Vericel

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Vericel.

Vericel has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $58.5, the consensus suggests a potential 30.73% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential 45.63% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vericel Buy 14.68% $36.60M -1.96% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Buy 46.44% $223.73M 6.81%

Key Takeaway:

Vericel ranks higher in revenue growth compared to its peers. However, it has lower gross profit and return on equity.

Get to Know Vericel Better

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, specialized in various therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets two cell therapy products in the United States, MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) and Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts). The company operates in one reportable segment: the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases.

A Deep Dive into Vericel's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Vericel's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vericel's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vericel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vericel's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vericel's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.39. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Vericel visit their earnings calendar on our site.

