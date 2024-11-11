Earnings Preview For US Energy

US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that US Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

US Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 1.75% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at US Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.03 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.38 -0.78 -0.35 Price Change % 2.0% -3.0% -7.000000000000001% 4.0%

Tracking US Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of US Energy were trading at $1.38 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on US Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on US Energy.

Analysts have provided US Energy with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $2.0, suggesting a potential 44.93% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and US Energy, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and US Energy, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity US Energy Buy -24.22% $375K -5.30%

Key Takeaway:

US Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a decrease of 24.22%. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit at $375K. Additionally, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity with a negative 5.30%.

All You Need to Know About US Energy

US Energy Corp is an independent energy company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas-producing properties in the continental United States. It has business activities in South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company generates revenue from its interest in the sales of oil and natural gas production.

Breaking Down US Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, US Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -24.22% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.65%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): US Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): US Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: US Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for US Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.