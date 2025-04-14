Earnings Preview For United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that United Airlines Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Investors in United Airlines Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.23, leading to a 2.31% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at United Airlines Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 3.03 3.13 3.95 -0.56 EPS Actual 3.26 3.33 4.14 -0.15 Price Change % -2.0% 12.0% -1.0% 17.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines Holdings were trading at $65.6 as of April 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on United Airlines Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on United Airlines Holdings.

A total of 12 analyst ratings have been received for United Airlines Holdings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $106.67, suggesting a potential 62.61% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air Gr, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Delta Air Lines, with an average 1-year price target of $60.3, suggesting a potential 8.08% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southwest Airlines, with an average 1-year price target of $31.29, suggesting a potential 52.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alaska Air Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $71.67, suggesting a potential 9.25% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air Gr, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity United Airlines Holdings Outperform 7.85% $4.51B 8.16% Delta Air Lines Buy 2.12% $3.01B 1.56% Southwest Airlines Neutral 1.57% $1.23B 2.56% Alaska Air Gr Buy 38.43% $531M 1.60%

Key Takeaway:

United Airlines Holdings ranks at the top for Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth. The company is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering United Airlines Holdings: A Closer Look

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

United Airlines Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, United Airlines Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.85% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Airlines Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Airlines Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

