Earnings Preview For Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Trinity Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The market awaits Trinity Industries's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.64% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Trinity Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.38 0.33 0.22 EPS Actual 0.39 0.43 0.66 0.33 Price Change % -4.0% -5.0% -7.000000000000001% 2.0%

Performance of Trinity Industries Shares

Shares of Trinity Industries were trading at $25.05 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Trinity Industries

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Trinity Industries.

The consensus rating for Trinity Industries is Neutral, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $30.0 implies a potential 19.76% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Terex, Greenbrier Companies and Atmus Filtration Techs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Terex, with an average 1-year price target of $43.9, suggesting a potential 75.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Greenbrier Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $52.0, suggesting a potential 107.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Atmus Filtration Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $42.4, suggesting a potential 69.26% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Terex, Greenbrier Companies and Atmus Filtration Techs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trinity Indus Neutral -21.12% $155M 2.73% Terex Neutral 1.47% $197M -0.11% Greenbrier Companies Outperform -11.66% $138.60M 3.61% Atmus Filtration Techs Outperform 1.75% $107.10M 17.88%

Key Takeaway:

Trinity Industries ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Inc. sells and leases railroad products and railcar maintenance services in North America. The company operates under the name TrinityRail in three main segments: railcar leasing and management services, which owns railcars and provides fleet management and administration services; rail products, which builds, sells, and modifies freight and tank railcars and their components; and all other, which sells highway products such as guardrail and other highway barriers. Customers include railroads, leasing companies, and shipping companies in agriculture, construction, consumer products, energy, and chemicals.

A Deep Dive into Trinity Industries's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Trinity Industries's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.12% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Trinity Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trinity Industries's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, Trinity Industries faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Trinity Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for TRN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral

