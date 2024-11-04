Earnings Preview For Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Treace Medical Concepts to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

Investors in Treace Medical Concepts are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 2.4% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Treace Medical Concepts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.3 -0.09 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.3 -0.10 -0.28 Price Change % -2.0% -62.0% -6.0% -38.0%

Performance of Treace Medical Concepts Shares

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts were trading at $4.78 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Treace Medical Concepts

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Treace Medical Concepts.

With 3 analyst ratings, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $6.83, indicating a potential 42.89% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tactile Systems Tech, ClearPoint Neuro and Delcath Systems, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Tactile Systems Tech received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, implying a potential 381.17% upside. For ClearPoint Neuro, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, indicating a potential 213.81% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Delcath Systems is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 370.71% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Tactile Systems Tech, ClearPoint Neuro and Delcath Systems are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Treace Medical Concepts Neutral 5.96% $35.67M -17.78% Tactile Systems Tech Buy 7.14% $54.10M 2.18% ClearPoint Neuro Buy 32.07% $4.99M -13.21% Delcath Systems Buy 1468.89% $6.25M -146.09%

Key Takeaway:

Treace Medical Concepts ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Treace Medical Concepts: A Closer Look

Treace Medical Concepts Inc is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company. It is focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The company's patented Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction procedure is designed to reproducibly correct all planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to return to their active lives quickly. The Company operates and manages its business as one segment, which is the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals.

Financial Milestones: Treace Medical Concepts's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Treace Medical Concepts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.96% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Treace Medical Concepts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -47.7%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Treace Medical Concepts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -17.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Treace Medical Concepts's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -9.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Treace Medical Concepts's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.

