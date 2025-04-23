Earnings Preview For SS&C Techs Hldgs

SS&C Techs Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SS&C Techs Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39.

SS&C Techs Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.25, leading to a 6.0% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at SS&C Techs Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.33 1.26 1.20 1.21 EPS Actual 1.58 1.29 1.27 1.28 Price Change % 6.0% -7.000000000000001% 6.0% -0.0%

Performance of SS&C Techs Hldgs Shares

Shares of SS&C Techs Hldgs were trading at $75.49 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on SS&C Techs Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on SS&C Techs Hldgs.

Analysts have given SS&C Techs Hldgs a total of 9 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $98.89, indicating a potential 31.0% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Broadridge Financial Soln, Genpact and ExlService Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Broadridge Financial Soln, with an average 1-year price target of $247.5, suggesting a potential 227.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Genpact, with an average 1-year price target of $60.0, suggesting a potential 20.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ExlService Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $57.0, suggesting a potential 24.49% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Broadridge Financial Soln, Genpact and ExlService Hldgs, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SS&C Technologies Hldgs Buy 8.37% $753.90M 3.72% Broadridge Financial Soln Neutral 13.11% $443.40M 6.42% Genpact Buy 8.94% $445.77M 5.93% ExlService Hldgs Buy 16.27% $183.40M 5.52%

Key Takeaway:

SS&C Technologies Hldgs ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know SS&C Techs Hldgs Better

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in virtual deal room solutions. With its 2018 purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services. In 2022, SS&C completed the acquisition of Blue Prism.

SS&C Techs Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SS&C Techs Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.37% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: SS&C Techs Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SS&C Techs Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): SS&C Techs Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SS&C Techs Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for SS&C Techs Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

