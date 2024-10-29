Earnings Preview For Spok Holdings

Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Spok Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Investors in Spok Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.5% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Spok Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.26 0.13 0.18 EPS Actual 0.17 0.21 0.17 0.22 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -8.0% 9.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Spok Holdings were trading at $15.14 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Spok Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Spok Holdings.

The consensus rating for Spok Holdings is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $15.0, there's a potential 0.92% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Spok Holdings, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Spok Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Spok Holdings Neutral -6.80% $26.82M 2.15%

Key Takeaway:

Spok Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity. The consensus rating for Spok Holdings is Neutral.

All You Need to Know About Spok Holdings

Spok Holdings Inc is a provider of healthcare communications. It reports three market segments namely Healthcare, Government, and Large enterprise. The company provides paging services and software solutions in the United States and abroad. It provides services such as Value-Added Services, Advisory Services, Assessment Services and Adoption Services.

Financial Milestones: Spok Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Spok Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.8% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Spok Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spok Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.59%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

To track all earnings releases for Spok Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.