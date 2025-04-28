Earnings Preview: S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect S&P Global to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.24.

The announcement from S&P Global is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.30, leading to a 1.67% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at S&P Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 3.47 3.64 3.54 3.66 EPS Actual 3.77 3.89 4.04 4.01 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% -1.0% 0.0%

S&P Global Share Price Analysis

Shares of S&P Global were trading at $480.0 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on S&P Global

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on S&P Global.

The consensus rating for S&P Global is Outperform, based on 8 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $605.25, there's a potential 26.09% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CME Group, Intercontinental Exchange and Moodys, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CME Group, with an average 1-year price target of $266.18, suggesting a potential 44.55% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Intercontinental Exchange, with an average 1-year price target of $200.0, suggesting a potential 58.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Moodys, with an average 1-year price target of $513.82, suggesting a potential 7.05% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for CME Group, Intercontinental Exchange and Moodys are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity S&P Global Outperform 13.96% $2.48B 2.62% CME Group Neutral 7.67% $1.30B 3.53% Intercontinental Exchange Buy 13.65% $1.62B 2.54% Moodys Neutral 7.73% $1.43B 17.21%

Key Takeaway:

S&P Global ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, S&P Global is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind S&P Global

S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. Its ratings business is the largest credit rating agency in the world and S&P's largest segment by profitability. S&P's largest segment by revenue is market intelligence, which provides desktop, data and advisory solutions, enterprise solutions, and credit/risk solutions mostly in the financial-services industry. S&P's other segments include commodity insights (Platts and other data), mobility (Carfax), and indexes.

S&P Global: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: S&P Global displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: S&P Global's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): S&P Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.62%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: S&P Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

