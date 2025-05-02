Earnings Preview For Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The announcement from Palantir Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 23.99% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies were trading at $116.2 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 386.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Palantir Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Palantir Technologies.

Palantir Technologies has received a total of 18 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $94.33, the consensus suggests a potential 18.82% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Salesforce, SAP and Intuit, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Salesforce, with an average 1-year price target of $347.97, suggesting a potential 199.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SAP, with an average 1-year price target of $314.0, suggesting a potential 170.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intuit, with an average 1-year price target of $707.0, suggesting a potential 508.43% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Salesforce, SAP and Intuit, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Palantir Technologies Neutral 36.03% $652.99M 1.66% Salesforce Neutral 7.60% $7.78B 2.85% SAP Buy 12.09% $6.61B 3.91% Intuit Outperform 17.04% $3.03B 2.61%

Key Takeaway:

Palantir Technologies ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom in terms of Gross Profit. The company is at the bottom in terms of Return on Equity.

Discovering Palantir Technologies: A Closer Look

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Palantir Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Palantir Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Palantir Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Palantir Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

