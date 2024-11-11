Earnings Preview: Ondas Holdings

Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ondas Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Anticipation surrounds Ondas Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 12.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ondas Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.17 -0.14 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.17 -0.17 -0.15 Price Change % 12.0% -7.000000000000001% -13.0% 26.0%

Ondas Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ondas Holdings were trading at $0.754 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ondas Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ondas Holdings.

Ondas Holdings has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $1.5, the consensus suggests a potential 98.94% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Comtech Telecom, EMCORE and Lantronix, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Comtech Telecom, with an average 1-year price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential 1126.79% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for EMCORE, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, indicating a potential 297.88% upside. Lantronix is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $6.67, indicating a potential 784.62% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Comtech Telecom, EMCORE and Lantronix, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ondas Holdings Outperform -82.49% $-190.90K -39.78% Comtech Telecom Buy -15.20% $27.14M -28.23% EMCORE Buy -23.52% $5.01M -23.34% Lantronix Buy 40.52% $18.72M 0.48%

Key Takeaway:

Ondas Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with significant negative percentages. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. However, it is not the worst in all metrics, as it has a better Revenue Growth compared to one peer.

About Ondas Holdings

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology in the United States, Israel, and India. The company operates in two business segments namely Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company generates maximum revenue from Ondas Autonomous Systems through the sales of the Optimus system and separately priced support, maintenance, and ancillary services related to the sale of the Optimus system.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ondas Holdings

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Ondas Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -82.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -979.09%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -39.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ondas Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ondas Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.85. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Ondas Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.