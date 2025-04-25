Earnings Preview For Noble Corp

Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Noble Corp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Investors in Noble Corp are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Noble Corp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.80 0.63 0.52 EPS Actual 0.56 0.58 0.72 0.45 Price Change % -0.0% 11.0% -6.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Noble Corp's Stock

Shares of Noble Corp were trading at $20.79 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Noble Corp

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Noble Corp.

Analysts have provided Noble Corp with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $31.0, suggesting a potential 49.11% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Patterson-UTI Energy, Valaris and Helmerich & Payne, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Patterson-UTI Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $9.5, suggesting a potential 54.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Valaris, with an average 1-year price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential 103.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Helmerich & Payne, with an average 1-year price target of $28.5, suggesting a potential 37.09% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Patterson-UTI Energy, Valaris and Helmerich & Payne are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Noble Corp Outperform 44.23% $222.53M 2.07% Patterson-UTI Energy Neutral -26.65% $47.88M -1.47% Valaris Neutral 20.79% $135.20M 6.14% Helmerich & Payne Neutral 0.02% $166.37M 1.84%

Key Takeaway:

Noble Corp ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Noble Corp

Noble Corp PLC is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry that provides contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry with its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. The company focuses on a high-specification fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of its drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world.

Understanding the Numbers: Noble Corp's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Noble Corp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 44.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Noble Corp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Noble Corp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Noble Corp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Noble Corp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

