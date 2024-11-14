Earnings Preview For Nexxen International

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-11-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Nexxen International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

The announcement from Nexxen International is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 3.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nexxen International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.02 0.1 0.06 EPS Actual 0.18 0.02 0.2 0.18 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Nexxen International Share Price Analysis

Shares of Nexxen International were trading at $7.53 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 111.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Nexxen International

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Nexxen International.

The consensus rating for Nexxen International is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $9.5 implies a potential 26.16% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Boston Omaha, Thryv Holdings and National CineMedia, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Boston Omaha, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, suggesting a potential 185.52% upside. For Thryv Holdings, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $25.8, indicating a potential 242.63% upside. As per analysts' assessments, National CineMedia is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential 9.56% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Boston Omaha, Thryv Holdings and National CineMedia, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nexxen International Buy 19.00% $59.89M 0.56% Boston Omaha Buy 11.86% $18.48M -0.42% Thryv Holdings Buy -2.16% $111.98M -69.22% National CineMedia Buy 152.63% $26.20M -0.93%

Key Takeaway:

Nexxen International ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Nexxen International shows strong revenue growth and gross profit performance compared to its peers, but lags behind in terms of return on equity.

Get to Know Nexxen International Better

Nexxen International Ltd empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters to utilize video and connected TV. It is a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, and data management platform (DMP) and also delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core.

Nexxen International: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nexxen International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.0% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nexxen International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nexxen International's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Nexxen International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Nexxen International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

