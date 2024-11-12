Earnings Preview For Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mersana Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

The market awaits Mersana Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mersana Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.18 -0.16 -0.36 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.16 -0.16 -0.35 Price Change % -9.0% 10.0% 12.0% -3.0%

Performance of Mersana Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics were trading at $2.53 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Mersana Therapeutics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Mersana Therapeutics.

Analysts have given Mersana Therapeutics a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $4.0, indicating a potential 58.1% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vanda Pharma and Precigen, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Vanda Pharma, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, implying a potential 611.46% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Precigen is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 117.39% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Vanda Pharma and Precigen, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AVITA Medical Neutral 29.29% $13.08M -54.50% Vanda Pharma Buy 9.59% $47.74M -0.83% Precigen Buy -59.42% $-297K -83.88%

Key Takeaway:

Mersana Therapeutics ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, but at the top for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to develop targeted drugs with increased tolerability and expanded opportunities to deliver meaningful clinical benefits to patients. The Company's early stage programs includes XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING agonist ADC developed using the Company's Immunosynthen platform and targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The Company also has two earlier stage preclinical candidates, XMT-2068 and XMT-2175, both of which leverage the Company's Immunosynthen platform and target tumor-associated antigens.

Financial Insights: Mersana Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Mersana Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -78.48% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Mersana Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1058.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mersana Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -133.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mersana Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Mersana Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Mersana Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

