Earnings Preview For Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Liberty Latin America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Liberty Latin America bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.96, which was followed by a 5.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Liberty Latin America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.02 0 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.90 -2.22 -0.22 0 Price Change % -5.0% -21.0% -9.0% 5.0%

Tracking Liberty Latin America's Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America were trading at $5.26 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Liberty Latin America

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Liberty Latin America.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Liberty Latin America, with the consensus rating being Underperform. The average one-year price target stands at $6.5, suggesting a potential 23.57% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Bandwidth, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Bandwidth, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 337.26% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Bandwidth, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Liberty Latin America Underperform -1.14% $761.10M -15.16% Bandwidth Outperform 26.96% $76.51M -0.54%

Key Takeaway:

In comparison to its peers, Liberty Latin America ranks lower in Consensus rating. It also shows negative Revenue Growth, indicating a decline in sales compared to a peer with positive growth. Additionally, its Gross Profit is higher than one peer but lower than another. Lastly, Liberty Latin America has a lower Return on Equity compared to one of its peers.

All You Need to Know About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd is a telecommunications company. It is a provider of video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's reportable segments include C&W Caribbean, Liberty Networks, C&W Panama, VTR, Liberty Puerto Rico and Liberty Costa Rica. The company generates the majority of its revenue from C&W Caribbean, and Liberty Puerto Rico segments.

Liberty Latin America: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Liberty Latin America's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.14%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Liberty Latin America's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Latin America's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Latin America's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.39%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, Liberty Latin America adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Liberty Latin America visit their earnings calendar on our site.

