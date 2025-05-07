Earnings Preview: Lantronix

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lantronix will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The announcement from Lantronix is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 24.29% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lantronix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.09 0.15 0.10 EPS Actual 0.04 0.06 0.15 0.11 Price Change % -24.0% -28.000000000000004% 11.0% 9.0%

Tracking Lantronix's Stock Performance

Shares of Lantronix were trading at $2.15 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Lantronix

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lantronix.

Analysts have given Lantronix a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $4.75, indicating a potential 120.93% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ondas Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ondas Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 16.28% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Ondas Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lantronix Buy -15.87% $13.28M -3.02% Ondas Holdings Buy -16.77% $883.50K -73.14%

Key Takeaway:

Lantronix is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth, with a decline of -15.87%, compared to its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, Lantronix is also at the top with $13.28M. However, Lantronix is at the bottom for Return on Equity, showing a decrease of -3.02%. Overall, Lantronix outperforms its peers in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit but lags in Return on Equity.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc is a networking company. It provides secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and information technology assets. It organizes its products and solutions into three product lines: Embedded IoT Solutions, IoT Systems Solutions, and Software and Services. The IoT System Solutions segment is the key revenue driver for the company. The company serves a diverse range of markets including healthcare, industrial, security, energy, transportation, and government networking. Its primary geographic markets are the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific Japan. The Americas contribute the vast majority of total revenue.

Lantronix's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Lantronix faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.87% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -7.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lantronix's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.02%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lantronix's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

To track all earnings releases for Lantronix visit their earnings calendar on our site.

