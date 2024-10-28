Earnings Preview: Kadant

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kadant will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43.

Anticipation surrounds Kadant's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.38 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.44% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kadant's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.43 1.88 2.15 2.27 EPS Actual 2.81 2.38 2.41 2.69 Price Change % -1.0% -4.0% 8.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant were trading at $316.45 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Kadant

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Kadant.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Kadant, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $330.0, suggesting a potential 4.28% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mueller Water Products, ESCO Technologies and Symbotic, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Mueller Water Products received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $22.33, implying a potential 92.94% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for ESCO Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $147.5, indicating a potential 53.39% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Symbotic is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $39.07, suggesting a potential 87.65% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Mueller Water Products, ESCO Technologies and Symbotic, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kadant Neutral 12.12% $121.89M 3.94% Mueller Water Products Neutral 9.22% $131.40M 6.12% ESCO Technologies Buy 4.84% $103.35M 2.48% Symbotic Buy 57.73% $67.41M -0.60%

Key Takeaway:

Kadant ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the top for revenue growth among peers. In terms of gross profit, Kadant is at the bottom. For return on equity, Kadant is also at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kadant

Kadant Inc. supplies process and engineering equipment for papermaking, recycling, lumber manufacturing, and related industries. The company's three reportable segments are the Flow Control segment which consists of the fluid-handling and doctoring, cleaning, & filtration product lines; the Industrial Processing segment which consists of the wood processing and stock-preparation product lines; and Material handling systems, which provides conveyor-belt equipment for industries such as mining, food processing, and packaging. The company has a geographic presence with sizable revenue from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Canada.

Kadant's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kadant showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.12% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Kadant's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kadant's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.94% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Kadant's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

To track all earnings releases for Kadant visit their earnings calendar on our site.

