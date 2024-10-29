Earnings Preview For Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

The market awaits Intra-Cellular Therapies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 1.07% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Intra-Cellular Therapies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.33 -0.43 -0.56 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.16 -0.30 -0.25 Price Change % 1.0% -6.0% -2.0% 5.0%

Intra-Cellular Therapies Share Price Analysis

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies were trading at $76.82 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Intra-Cellular Therapies.

A total of 12 analyst ratings have been received for Intra-Cellular Therapies, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $102.08, suggesting a potential 32.88% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Elanco Animal Health and Catalent, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $171.67, implying a potential 123.47% upside. Elanco Animal Health is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, indicating a potential 75.27% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Catalent, with an average 1-year price target of $63.5, suggesting a potential 17.34% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Elanco Animal Health and Catalent, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Intra-Cellular Therapies Outperform 46.44% $149.92M -1.86% Jazz Pharmaceuticals Outperform 6.95% $913.92M 4.52% Elanco Animal Health Outperform 12.02% $689M -0.83% Catalent Neutral 23.32% $384M 0.64%

Key Takeaway:

Intra-Cellular Therapies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company's Return on Equity is negative, indicating lower profitability compared to others. Overall, Intra-Cellular Therapies lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Get to Know Intra-Cellular Therapies Better

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company is focused on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs that address needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular maintains proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's business segment is discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Financial Insights: Intra-Cellular Therapies

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Intra-Cellular Therapies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 46.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Intra-Cellular Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Intra-Cellular Therapies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

