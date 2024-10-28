Earnings Preview For Huron Consulting Gr

Huron Consulting Gr (NASDAQ:HURN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61.

Anticipation surrounds Huron Consulting Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 2.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Huron Consulting Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.48 0.89 1.13 1.17 EPS Actual 1.68 1.23 1.29 1.39 Price Change % -3.0% -7.000000000000001% -13.0% 2.0%

Tracking Huron Consulting Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Gr were trading at $103.48 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Huron Consulting Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Huron Consulting Gr.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Huron Consulting Gr, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $138.0, suggesting a potential 33.36% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NV5 Global, LegalZoom.com and Planet Labs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

NV5 Global is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $130.0, indicating a potential 25.63% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for LegalZoom.com, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, indicating a potential 92.27% downside. Planet Labs received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $3.94, implying a potential 96.19% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for NV5 Global, LegalZoom.com and Planet Labs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Huron Consulting Gr Outperform 7.36% $122.98M 7.53% NV5 Global Buy 6.15% $123.27M 1.00% LegalZoom.com Buy 5.04% $113.75M 1.15% Planet Labs Outperform 13.64% $32.31M -7.94%

Key Takeaway:

Huron Consulting Gr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About Huron Consulting Gr

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm. The company provides expertise in strategy, technology, operations, advisory services, & analytics through three operating segments namely Healthcare, Education, and Business Advisory. Healthcare segment helps the firms to transform and innovate the delivery model to focus on patient wellness by improving quality outcomes, minimizing care variation and fundamentally improving patient and population health, Education segment provides management consulting and technology solutions, and Business Advisory segment provides services to large and middle-market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, and private equity firms. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Healthcare Segment.

Huron Consulting Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Huron Consulting Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huron Consulting Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Huron Consulting Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.11. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Huron Consulting Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

