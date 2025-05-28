Earnings Preview For Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hormel Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

The announcement from Hormel Foods is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.88% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Hormel Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.42 0.36 0.36 EPS Actual 0.35 0.42 0.37 0.38 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% 4.0% 1.0%

Hormel Foods Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hormel Foods were trading at $30.2 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Hormel Foods

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Hormel Foods.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Hormel Foods, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $33.0, suggesting a potential 9.27% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Hormel Foods, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Hormel Foods, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hormel Foods Neutral -0.27% $475.23M 2.13%

Key Takeaway:

Hormel Foods ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth, indicating a slight decline. The company is at the top for gross profit, showing strong financial performance. However, it ranks lower for return on equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know Hormel Foods Better

Historically meat-focused, Hormel Foods broadened its lineup to include other protein offerings and become a branded food company. The firm sells its wares through multiple channels, including US retail (62% of fiscal 2024 sales), US food service (32%), and international (6%). By product, 72% of fiscal 2024 sales were from perishable food and 28% from shelf-stable. Major brands include Hormel, Spam, Jennie-O, Columbus, Applegate, Planters, and Skippy. Many of these hold the number one or two market share in their respective categories.

Hormel Foods: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hormel Foods's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.27% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hormel Foods's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hormel Foods's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

To track all earnings releases for Hormel Foods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

