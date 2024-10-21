Earnings Preview: Highwoods Props

Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Highwoods Props will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89.

Anticipation surrounds Highwoods Props's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Highwoods Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.90 EPS Actual 0.98 0.89 0.99 0.93 Price Change % 2.0% 2.0% 5.0% -5.0%

Tracking Highwoods Props's Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Props were trading at $36.37 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 95.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Highwoods Props

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Highwoods Props.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Highwoods Props, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $32.5, suggesting a potential 10.64% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of COPT Defense, Douglas Emmett and Cousins Props, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

COPT Defense received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $32.17, implying a potential 11.55% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Douglas Emmett, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 54.63% downside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cousins Props, with an average 1-year price target of $30.86, suggesting a potential 15.15% downside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for COPT Defense, Douglas Emmett and Cousins Props, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Highwoods Props Neutral -1.23% $140.18M 2.64% COPT Defense Outperform 10.73% $66.16M 2.36% Douglas Emmett Neutral -3.01% $162.67M 0.48% Cousins Props Outperform 4.24% $142.34M 0.18%

Key Takeaway:

Highwoods Props ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the top for gross profit. The company is at the bottom for return on equity. Overall, Highwoods Props is positioned relatively well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About Highwoods Props

Highwoods Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, management, and leasing of properties in urban areas throughout the Southern United States. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office buildings in terms. Highwoods Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from the tenants of its buildings. The majority of this revenue comes from its holdings in the urban markets of Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, and Tampa. These cities also account for the majority of the square footage under the company's ownership. Highwoods Properties' largest customers include the U.S. Government, financial services firms, industrial supply retailers, and healthcare companies.

Key Indicators: Highwoods Props's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Highwoods Props's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Highwoods Props's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Highwoods Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Highwoods Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.34.

To track all earnings releases for Highwoods Props visit their earnings calendar on our site.

