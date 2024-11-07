Earnings Preview: Hawaiian Electric Indus

Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Hawaiian Electric Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55.

Anticipation surrounds Hawaiian Electric Indus's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Hawaiian Electric Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.54 0.49 0.39 EPS Actual 0.44 0.45 0.48 0.56 Price Change % -3.0% -2.0% -5.0% -17.0%

Tracking Hawaiian Electric Indus's Stock Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Indus were trading at $10.63 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Hawaiian Electric Indus

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Hawaiian Electric Indus.

Hawaiian Electric Indus has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $12.9, the consensus suggests a potential 21.35% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MGE Energy, TXNM Energy and Portland Gen Electric, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Underperform trajectory for MGE Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $72.5, indicating a potential 582.03% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for TXNM Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $47.75, indicating a potential 349.2% upside. For Portland Gen Electric, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $50.17, indicating a potential 371.97% upside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for MGE Energy, TXNM Energy and Portland Gen Electric, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hawaiian Electric Indus Neutral 0.19% $-1.72B -74.83% MGE Energy Underperform -1.54% $62.60M 2.05% TXNM Energy Outperform 12.53% $409.09M 5.40% Portland Gen Electric Neutral 15.84% $418M 2.64%

Key Takeaway:

Hawaiian Electric Indus ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a negative growth rate. It also has the lowest Gross Profit among its peers. The company's Return on Equity is the lowest as well, indicating lower profitability compared to others. Overall, Hawaiian Electric Indus lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Delving into Hawaiian Electric Indus's Background

Hawaiian Electric Industries is the parent company of three Hawaii-based regulated utilities and Hawaii's American Savings Bank. The utilities provide electricity on the five islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, and Lanai.

Key Indicators: Hawaiian Electric Indus's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hawaiian Electric Indus displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Hawaiian Electric Indus's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -144.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -74.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hawaiian Electric Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Hawaiian Electric Indus visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.