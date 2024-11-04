Earnings Preview: Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Gulfport Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34.

The announcement from Gulfport Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.83% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Gulfport Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.92 4.44 3.90 2.42 EPS Actual 2.98 3.77 5.02 3.43 Price Change % -1.0% -5.0% 0.0% 5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Gulfport Energy were trading at $137.59 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Gulfport Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Gulfport Energy.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Gulfport Energy, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $177.43, suggesting a potential 28.96% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Crescent Energy, Black Stone Minerals and Talos Energy, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Crescent Energy is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, indicating a potential 87.64% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Black Stone Minerals is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 89.1% downside. Talos Energy is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, indicating a potential 87.64% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Crescent Energy, Black Stone Minerals and Talos Energy, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Gulfport Energy Neutral -8.75% $95.36M -1.27% Crescent Energy Outperform 32.69% $530.83M 1.84% Black Stone Minerals Neutral 8.96% $87.77M 5.22% Talos Energy Buy 49.55% $132.29M 0.45%

Key Takeaway:

Gulfport Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition and production of natural gas, crude oil and NGL in the United States. It operates through Utica Shale and Scoop properties. The Utica Shale is located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada. The Scoop (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) play of Oklahoma is located in the southeast portion of the prolific Anadarko Basin.

Gulfport Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Gulfport Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Gulfport Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Gulfport Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Gulfport Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.