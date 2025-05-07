Earnings Preview For Griffon

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Griffon will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11.

Anticipation surrounds Griffon's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 0.02% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Griffon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.18 1.31 0.85 EPS Actual 1.39 1.47 1.24 1.35 Price Change % -0.0% -4.0% 5.0% 2.0%

Tracking Griffon's Stock Performance

Shares of Griffon were trading at $69.66 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Griffon

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Griffon.

The consensus rating for Griffon is Buy, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $96.5, there's a potential 38.53% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hayward Holdings, AZZ and Resideo Technologies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hayward Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 74.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AZZ, with an average 1-year price target of $106.67, suggesting a potential 53.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Resideo Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 77.03% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Hayward Holdings, AZZ and Resideo Technologies, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Griffon Buy -1.68% $264.28M 31.30% Hayward Holdings Neutral 7.65% $113.38M 1.00% AZZ Buy -4.01% $78.72M 1.95% Resideo Technologies Neutral 20.88% $530M 0.42%

Key Takeaway:

Griffon is positioned at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. Overall, Griffon's performance is strong in terms of profitability metrics but lags behind in revenue growth compared to its peers.

Delving into Griffon's Background

Griffon Corp manufactures and markets residential, commercial and industrial garage doors to professional installing dealers and home center retail chains. It also provides non-powered landscaping products for homeowners and professionals. Its operating segments include Consumer and Professional Products: is a provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and Home and Building Products conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (Clopay). Clopay is the manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home and Building Products segment. Operates in USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Others.

Breaking Down Griffon's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Griffon faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.68% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 31.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Griffon's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.02% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, Griffon faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Griffon visit their earnings calendar on our site.

