Earnings Preview: Getty Realty

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Getty Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

The announcement from Getty Realty is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Getty Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.57 EPS Actual 0.58 0.57 0.57 0.57 Price Change % 3.0% -0.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Analyst Opinions on Getty Realty

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Getty Realty.

With 3 analyst ratings, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $33.33, indicating a potential 3.67% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Retail Opportunity, Netstreit and InvenTrust Properties, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Retail Opportunity is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 50.23% downside. Netstreit received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $17.75, implying a potential 44.79% downside. As per analysts' assessments, InvenTrust Properties is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential 2.55% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Retail Opportunity, Netstreit and InvenTrust Properties are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Getty Realty Buy 11.72% $45.95M 1.69% Retail Opportunity Neutral 1.56% $60.36M 0.57% Netstreit Buy 24.71% $32.88M -0.18% InvenTrust Properties Buy 4.23% $48.13M 0.10%

Key Takeaway:

Getty Realty ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Getty Realty Better

Getty Realty Corp is the real estate investment trust in the U.S. specializing in the acquisition, financing, and development of convenience, automotive, and other single tenant retail real estate. The company's portfolio includes convenience stores, car washes, automotive service centers (gasoline and repair, oil and maintenance, tire and battery, collision), automotive parts retailers, and certain other freestanding retail properties, including drive-thru quick service restaurants. It generates majority of the revenue in the form of rental income.

Financial Milestones: Getty Realty's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Getty Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.72% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Getty Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Getty Realty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Getty Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.9, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Getty Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

