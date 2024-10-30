Earnings Preview For Gannett Co

Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Gannett Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

The announcement from Gannett Co is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.24 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.31% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Gannett Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.36 0.08 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.19 -0.26 -0.13 -0.18 Price Change % -5.0% 4.0% 4.0% 1.0%

Analyst Observations about Gannett Co

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Gannett Co.

Analysts have provided Gannett Co with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $5.1, suggesting a potential 10.21% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and New York Times, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

New York Times received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $56.0, implying a potential 885.92% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and New York Times are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Gannett Co Neutral -4.84% $248.37M 5.69% New York Times Buy 5.80% $302.32M 3.69%

Key Takeaway:

Gannett Co has lower revenue growth compared to its peer. It has higher gross profit margin. It has higher return on equity.

Get to Know Gannett Co Better

Gannett Co Inc is a digital newspaper company providing local media and marketing solutions in the U.S. The group operates in three segments, Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The majority of revenue is from the Domestic Gannett Media segment. The company's brands include USA TODAY and more than 250 daily newspapers as well as digital marketing services companies, including ReachLocal, WordStream, and others. The company produces more than 350 annual events, such as themed expos. The company also operates in the U.K. through the U.K. media company Newsquest, providing more than 150 local media brands.

Gannett Co: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Gannett Co's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Gannett Co's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.15% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gannett Co's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gannett Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gannett Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 4.96, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Gannett Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

