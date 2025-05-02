Earnings Preview For Ford Motor

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ford Motor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

The announcement from Ford Motor is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 7.49% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ford Motor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.47 0.68 0.42 EPS Actual 0.39 0.49 0.47 0.49 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -8.0% -18.0% 1.0%

Performance of Ford Motor Shares

Shares of Ford Motor were trading at $10.18 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Ford Motor

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ford Motor.

The consensus rating for Ford Motor is Neutral, derived from 13 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $10.04 implies a potential 1.38% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of General Motors, Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for General Motors, with an average 1-year price target of $50.88, suggesting a potential 399.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rivian Automotive, with an average 1-year price target of $13.08, suggesting a potential 28.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lucid Group, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 70.53% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for General Motors, Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ford Motor Neutral 4.89% $4.01B 4.09% General Motors Neutral -7.72% $4.85B 5.27% Rivian Automotive Neutral 31.86% $170M -11.95% Lucid Group Neutral 49.20% $-208.78M -19.43%

Key Takeaway:

Ford Motor is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. In terms of return on equity, Ford Motor is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Financial Milestones: Ford Motor's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ford Motor's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, Ford Motor faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Ford Motor visit their earnings calendar on our site.

