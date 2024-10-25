Earnings Preview For Ford Motor

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ford Motor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

The market awaits Ford Motor's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 18.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ford Motor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.42 0.13 0.45 EPS Actual 0.47 0.49 0.29 0.39 Price Change % -18.0% 1.0% 6.0% -12.0%

Insights Shared by Analysts on Ford Motor

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ford Motor.

Analysts have provided Ford Motor with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $12.14, suggesting a potential 8.01% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of General Motors, Rivian Automotive and Lucid Gr, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For General Motors, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $54.29, indicating a potential 383.01% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Rivian Automotive is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $16.64, suggesting a potential 48.04% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Lucid Gr is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $3.7, suggesting a potential 67.08% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for General Motors, Rivian Automotive and Lucid Gr, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ford Motor Neutral 6.35% $4.56B 4.24% General Motors Outperform 10.48% $6.40B 4.34% Rivian Automotive Neutral 3.30% $-451M -19.57% Lucid Gr Neutral 32.95% $-269.77M -20.40%

Key Takeaway:

Ford Motor is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. In terms of return on equity, Ford Motor is placed at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Key Indicators: Ford Motor's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ford Motor's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ford Motor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.24%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ford Motor's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Ford Motor visit their earnings calendar on our site.

