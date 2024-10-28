Earnings Preview: Exelixis

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Exelixis to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

Anticipation surrounds Exelixis's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.54, leading to a 13.09% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Exelixis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.24 0.22 0.15 EPS Actual 0.84 0.17 0.33 0.10 Price Change % 13.0% -7.000000000000001% -8.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of Exelixis's Stock

Shares of Exelixis were trading at $27.87 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Exelixis

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Exelixis.

With 16 analyst ratings, Exelixis has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $30.25, indicating a potential 8.54% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Exelixis, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Exelixis are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Exelixis Outperform 35.61% $619.51M 10.65%

Key Takeaway:

Exelixis ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Exelixis is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Exelixis's Background

Exelixis is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Key Indicators: Exelixis's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Exelixis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 35.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Exelixis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Exelixis visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.