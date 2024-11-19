Earnings Preview: Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Duos Technologies Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25.

Anticipation surrounds Duos Technologies Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 2.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Duos Technologies Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.33 -0.38 -0.25 -0.32 EPS Actual -0.43 -0.38 -0.44 -0.41 Price Change % -3.0% 14.000000000000002% -11.0% -16.0%

Market Performance of Duos Technologies Group's Stock

Shares of Duos Technologies Group were trading at $4.38 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Duos Technologies Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Duos Technologies Group.

Analysts have provided Duos Technologies Group with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $6.0, suggesting a potential 36.99% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alarum Technologies, Silvaco Group and Telos, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Alarum Technologies, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, indicating a potential 539.27% upside. Silvaco Group received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $20.71, implying a potential 372.83% upside. Telos is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $4.83, indicating a potential 10.27% upside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Alarum Technologies, Silvaco Group and Telos, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Duos Technologies Group Buy -14.66% $-214.56K -76.53% Alarum Technologies Buy 27.19% $6.83M -1.87% Silvaco Group Buy -26.58% $8.19M -6.53% Telos Buy -34.28% $3.14M -20.14%

Key Takeaway:

Duos Technologies Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group Inc operating under its brand name duostech, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions supporting rail, logistics and intermodal businesses that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The company's main offering, the Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP), provides both freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It has also developed the Automated Logistics Information System (ALIS) which automates gatehouse operations where transport trucks enter and exit large logistics and intermodal facilities. Its segments are Rail, Commercial, Governments, Banking and AI.

Duos Technologies Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Duos Technologies Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -212.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Duos Technologies Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -76.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Duos Technologies Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -18.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Duos Technologies Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.78, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Duos Technologies Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

