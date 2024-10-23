Earnings Preview For Dover

Dover (NYSE:DOV) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Dover will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43.

Investors in Dover are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 0.59% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Dover's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.21 1.87 2.43 2.33 EPS Actual 2.36 1.95 2.45 2.35 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Dover's Stock

Shares of Dover were trading at $191.4 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Dover

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Dover.

Dover has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $204.86, the consensus suggests a potential 7.03% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fortive, Xylem and Snap-on, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Fortive is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $87.92, indicating a potential 54.06% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Xylem, with an average 1-year price target of $161.6, indicating a potential 15.57% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Snap-on, with an average 1-year price target of $333.83, indicating a potential 74.41% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Fortive, Xylem and Snap-on are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dover Outperform 3.72% $821.57M 5.36% Fortive Outperform 1.70% $928.30M 1.86% Xylem Buy 25.96% $819M 1.89% Snap-on Buy -1.06% $587.80M 4.67%

Key Takeaway:

Dover ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Dover

Dover is a diversified manufacturer and solutions provider delivering equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software digital solutions, and support services. It operates through five segments: engineered systems, clean energy, and fueling solutions, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and climate and sustainability technologies equipment.

Dover: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dover showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.72% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dover's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dover's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, Dover adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Dover visit their earnings calendar on our site.

