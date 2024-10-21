Earnings Preview: Danaher

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Danaher will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57.

Anticipation surrounds Danaher's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.15, leading to a 0.6% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Danaher's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.71 1.89 1.76 EPS Actual 1.72 1.92 2.09 2.02 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Danaher Share Price Analysis

Shares of Danaher were trading at $274.38 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Danaher

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Danaher.

Danaher has received a total of 12 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $283.42, the consensus suggests a potential 3.29% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Thermo Fisher Scientific, IQVIA Hldgs and Agilent Technologies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Thermo Fisher Scientific, with an average 1-year price target of $665.4, indicating a potential 142.51% upside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for IQVIA Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $273.14, suggesting a potential 0.45% downside. Agilent Technologies received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $148.78, implying a potential 45.78% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Thermo Fisher Scientific, IQVIA Hldgs and Agilent Technologies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Danaher Outperform -2.86% $3.43B 1.76% Thermo Fisher Scientific Outperform -1.37% $4.35B 3.33% IQVIA Hldgs Outperform 2.31% $1.33B 5.56% Agilent Technologies Neutral -5.62% $855M 4.65%

Key Takeaway:

Danaher ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divesititure of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Danaher: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Danaher's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.86% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Danaher's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Danaher's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.12% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Danaher's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

To track all earnings releases for Danaher visit their earnings calendar on our site.

